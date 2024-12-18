Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citizen Airman renders aid during emergency

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Citizen Airman renders aid during emergency

    NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    512th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Angel Merced-Morales, 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, speaks to Mustafa Kareem Bay (left) during his civilian job as a Lowe’s store assistant manager in Newark, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2024. Merced-Morales used CPR skills on a customer during a medical emergency Sept. 12, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 14:49
    Photo ID: 8812296
    VIRIN: 241119-F-ZX999-2001
    Resolution: 2202x3167
    Size: 966.26 KB
    Location: NEWARK, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citizen Airman renders aid during emergency, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Citizen Airman renders aid during emergency

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download