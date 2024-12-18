Citizen Airman renders aid during emergency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Angel Merced-Morales, 512th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, speaks to Mustafa Kareem Bay (left) during his civilian job as a Lowe’s store assistant manager in Newark, Delaware, Nov. 19, 2024. Merced-Morales used CPR skills on a customer during a medical emergency Sept. 12, 2024. (Courtesy Photo)