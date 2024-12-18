Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force celebrates fifth anniversary, directorate advances medical space capabilities

    LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins, Air Force Medical Command commander, addresses more than 480 medical Airmen at the Air Force Medical Service’s 2024 Senior Leadership Workshop at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia, Dec. 5, 2024. Collins, who is also the director of the Headquarters U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Space Force Directorate, described the AFMEDCOM’s effort to generate ready medics and its commitment to the readiness of Airman and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 14:43
    Photo ID: 8812263
    VIRIN: 241205-F-WY218-1004
    Resolution: 3197x2578
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force celebrates fifth anniversary, directorate advances medical space capabilities, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    anniversary
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    medical capabilities
    space force
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Force Medical Operations

