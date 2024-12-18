U.S. Space Force celebrates fifth anniversary, directorate advances medical space capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins, Air Force Medical Command commander, addresses more than 480 medical Airmen at the Air Force Medical Service’s 2024 Senior Leadership Workshop at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia, Dec. 5, 2024. Collins, who is also the director of the Headquarters U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Space Force Directorate, described the AFMEDCOM’s effort to generate ready medics and its commitment to the readiness of Airman and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst)