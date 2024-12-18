U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sean T. Collins, Air Force Medical Command commander, addresses more than 480 medical Airmen at the Air Force Medical Service’s 2024 Senior Leadership Workshop at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia, Dec. 5, 2024. Collins, who is also the director of the Headquarters U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Space Force Directorate, described the AFMEDCOM’s effort to generate ready medics and its commitment to the readiness of Airman and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 14:43
|Photo ID:
|8812263
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-WY218-1004
|Resolution:
|3197x2578
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Force celebrates fifth anniversary, directorate advances medical space capabilities, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Space Force celebrates fifth anniversary, directorate advances medical space capabilities
No keywords found.