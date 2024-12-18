Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Force celebrates fifth anniversary, directorate advances medical space capabilities

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Space Force celebrates fifth anniversary, directorate advances medical space capabilities

    LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lidia Stana Ilcus, Deputy Director, U.S. Space Force Medical Operations Directorate, presents an honorary patch to U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Amber Abramowski, senior enlisted leader to the deputy chief of space operations, who offered a U.S. Space Force operational update to senior medical leaders at Air Force Medical Service’s 2024 Senior Leadership Workshop at the National Conference Center, Leesburg, Virginia, Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:31
    Photo ID: 8812034
    VIRIN: 241206-F-WY218-1005
    Resolution: 5202x3468
    Size: 8.03 MB
    Location: LEESBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force celebrates fifth anniversary, directorate advances medical space capabilities, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    anniversary
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    medical capabilities
    space force
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Force Medical Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download