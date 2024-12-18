U.S. Army Reserve Establishing Energy Microgrid Cyber Resilience Protocols

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Independent security researchers attempt to "Hack the Army Microgrid" at Fort Hunter Liggett, CA. The assessment, based on a "bug bounty" model, was conducted by 11 pre-vetted independent security researchers over four consecutive days to look for exploitable vulnerabilities in the installation’s solar-powered microgrid. Fort Hunter Liggett’s assessment will set the precedent for cyber commissioning of future microgrids.