    U.S. Army Reserve Establishing Energy Microgrid Cyber Resilience Protocols [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army Reserve Establishing Energy Microgrid Cyber Resilience Protocols

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Independent security researchers attempt to "Hack the Army Microgrid" at Fort Hunter Liggett, CA. The assessment, based on a "bug bounty" model, was conducted by 11 pre-vetted independent security researchers over four consecutive days to look for exploitable vulnerabilities in the installation’s solar-powered microgrid. Fort Hunter Liggett’s assessment will set the precedent for cyber commissioning of future microgrids.

