WEPTAC Portait Photo

Tech. Sgt Shawn Daley, 460th Security Forces Squadron chief of weapons and tactics, poses for a photo at Buckley Space Base, Colorado, Jan 15, 2024. Daley participated in the Combat Air Forces, International Weapons and Tactics conference where he discussed tactics improvement proposals, involving members from diverse communities such as aviation, special operations, intelligence, and major weapon systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)