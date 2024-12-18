WEPTAC Portait Photo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2024

    Space Base Delta 2

    Tech. Sgt Shawn Daley, 460th Security Forces Squadron chief of weapons and tactics, poses for a photo at Buckley Space Base, Colorado, Jan 15, 2024. Daley participated in the Combat Air Forces, International Weapons and Tactics conference where he discussed tactics improvement proposals, involving members from diverse communities such as aviation, special operations, intelligence, and major weapon systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hollis)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 13:06
    VIRIN: 240125-X-IN642-1014
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US
    460th SFS
    WEPTAC

