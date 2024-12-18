Tanker Times 2024 Cover Option

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Optional cover artwork for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing’s annual magazine, the Tanker Times, Dec. 20, 2024. The cover design showcases photos captured by 171st public affairs professionals of one of the wings major events of 2024, exercise Iron Keystone. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-service, multi-nation exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Shawn Monk)