    Tanker Times 2024 Cover Option

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Optional cover artwork for the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s 171st Air Refueling Wing’s annual magazine, the Tanker Times, Dec. 20, 2024. The cover design showcases photos captured by 171st public affairs professionals of one of the wings major events of 2024, exercise Iron Keystone. Exercise Iron Keystone is a multi-wing, multi-service, multi-nation exercise designed to test the readiness capabilities of service members in a controlled simulated environment.  (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Shawn Monk)

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Iron Keystone

