    100 Jumps: Meet the Paratrooper Leaving a Legacy in the 173rd Airborne Brigade

    ITALY

    12.20.2024

    Photo by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade honors Maj. Harold Castaneda for achieving a milestone that sets him apart in the airborne community. Castaneda, who has dedicated 17 years of his career on jump status, earned the title of centurion jumper on Dec. 6, 2021, after completing his 100th parachute jump.
    “It’s awesome,” said Maj. Castaneda. “To know that there’s something I’m leaving behind—that my kids, my family, or anyone who knows me can come back and see my name and say, ‘Maj. Castaneda was a centurion jumper here in the brigade.’”

