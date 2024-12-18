Bravo Battery conducts digital sustainment training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Soldiers, both multiple launch rocket system crewmembers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Lightning, execute their digital sustainment training on their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Jordan Wuolle)