U.S Army Soldiers, both multiple launch rocket system crewmembers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Lightning, execute their digital sustainment training on their High Mobility Artillery Rocket System in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 18, 2024. (U.S Army photo by Spc. Jordan Wuolle)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 06:48
|Photo ID:
|8811036
|VIRIN:
|241018-Z-HI782-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|509.41 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Battery conducts digital sustainment training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.