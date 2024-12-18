2-300 FAR assumes responsibility in USCENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Kingman and Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Jolley, the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment command team, unfurl the unit’s colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lillian O’Callaghan)