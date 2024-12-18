Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-300 FAR assumes responsibility in USCENTCOM

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2-300 FAR assumes responsibility in USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Lillian OCallaghan 

    2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Kingman and Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Jolley, the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment command team, unfurl the unit’s colors during a transfer of authority ceremony in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 13, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lillian O’Callaghan) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 03:09
    Photo ID: 8810804
    VIRIN: 240913-Z-HI782-1002
    Resolution: 1330x886
    Size: 277.02 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-300 FAR assumes responsibility in USCENTCOM, by SGT Lillian OCallaghan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    USCENTCOM
    Wyoming National Guard
    TF Spartan
    USArmyCentral

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download