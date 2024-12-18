Holiday Greetings from Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Defense Health Network Pacific Rim

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

This holiday season, personnel from Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) and Defense Health Network Pacific Rim (DHN-PR) took a moment to pause from their mission-driven routines to gather for a seasonal photo-op. This brief break offered an opportunity to reflect on a year of significant accomplishments and shared dedication.



Every day, NMFP and DHN-PR work together to ensure readiness and care. NMFP oversees 10 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTCs) across the West Coast and Pacific Rim, supporting military treatment facilities and operational environments. It also leads eight research laboratories advancing warfighter health and readiness and manages the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), which prepares medical teams for operational challenges.



DHN-PR, one of the Defense Health Agency’s nine networks, delivers high-quality health care to over 362,000 TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries. With its headquarters in San Diego, DHN-PR supports military treatment facilities across the U.S. West Coast and overseas in Guam and Japan. Together, these teams form a cohesive force dedicated to advancing health, readiness, and care for the military community.