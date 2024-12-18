Leisure Travel Services begins holiday block leave ticketing for Soldiers in training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday block leave in the Davidson Fitness Center, as part of the gym has been turned into a temporary travel agency for the next couple of months.

Trainees in basic combat training units and service members attending their military occupational specialty schools here began lining up Oct. 21 to meet with Leisure Travel Services agents to plan and book their holiday travel. For the next several weeks, Leisure Travel Services agents are working to book thousands of combinations of flights and direct charter bus tickets for service members this holiday season.