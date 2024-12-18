Joint Pathology Center Advances Collaborative Medical Research to Improve Patient Care

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs recently toured the Defense Health Agency Joint Pathology Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, the largest repository of disease- and cancer-related medical data in the world and the premier pathology reference center for the federal government. Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Ms. Seileen Mullen (third from right) and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Services Policy and Oversight Susan Orsega (second from right) listen to a presentation from Dr. Justin Wells, former director of Research Education and Repository Operations at the JPC during their tour in October 2024. At the right of Dr. Wels is U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Lyman, director of the Joint Pathology.