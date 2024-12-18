Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Pathology Center Advances Collaborative Medical Research to Improve Patient Care

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Pathology Center Advances Collaborative Medical Research to Improve Patient Care

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Robyn Mincher 

    Defense Health Agency

    Leaders from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs recently toured the Defense Health Agency Joint Pathology Center in Silver Spring, Maryland, the largest repository of disease- and cancer-related medical data in the world and the premier pathology reference center for the federal government. Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Ms. Seileen Mullen (third from right) and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Services Policy and Oversight Susan Orsega (second from right) listen to a presentation from Dr. Justin Wells, former director of Research Education and Repository Operations at the JPC during their tour in October 2024. At the right of Dr. Wels is U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Lyman, director of the Joint Pathology.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:44
    Photo ID: 8809977
    VIRIN: 241219-O-NH850-8068
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Pathology Center Advances Collaborative Medical Research to Improve Patient Care, by Robyn Mincher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Joint Pathology Center Advances Collaborative Medical Research to Improve Patient Care

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHA Spotlight
    Joint Pathology Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download