Fort Liberty's 4th at the Fort Celbration

Iron Mike, Fort Liberty's Airborne Trooper statue, looks on as fireworks celebrate the closing of the 4th at the Fort Independence Day festivities.

Fort Liberty celebrated America's Independence with performances of the Army Golden Knights parachute team, The 82nd Airborne Division's rock band Riser Burn, The Plain White T"s, Maddie and Tae, and Flo Rida.

Beyond the spectacle and merriment, the 4th at the Fort serves as a poignant reminder of the values that bind a community together. It is an occasion to reflect on the resilience and courage of those who paved the way for the freedoms we hold dear. As families and friends gather to honor the nation's heritage, the spirit of unity and gratitude shines brightly, underscoring the enduring significance of this annual celebration.