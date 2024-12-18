Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Liberty's 4th at the Fort Celbration

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Liberty's 4th at the Fort Celbration

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2024

    Photo by Brian Bird 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Iron Mike, Fort Liberty's Airborne Trooper statue, looks on as fireworks celebrate the closing of the 4th at the Fort Independence Day festivities.
    Fort Liberty celebrated America's Independence with performances of the Army Golden Knights parachute team, The 82nd Airborne Division's rock band Riser Burn, The Plain White T"s, Maddie and Tae, and Flo Rida.
    Beyond the spectacle and merriment, the 4th at the Fort serves as a poignant reminder of the values that bind a community together. It is an occasion to reflect on the resilience and courage of those who paved the way for the freedoms we hold dear. As families and friends gather to honor the nation's heritage, the spirit of unity and gratitude shines brightly, underscoring the enduring significance of this annual celebration.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 14:01
    Photo ID: 8809738
    VIRIN: 240629-A-VP863-4221
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 18.13 MB
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Liberty's 4th at the Fort Celbration, by Brian Bird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    concert
    fireworks display
    4th at the Fort Celebration
    Independence Day
    Fort Liberty N.C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download