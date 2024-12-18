Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FT. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Jim Masie 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Webpage for the U.S. Space Force Milestones, featuring a visually engaging timeline that highlights key achievements, events, and milestones in the history of the U.S. Space Force. This webpage was designed to commemorate the Space Force’s 5th anniversary, reflecting its progress and contributions to national security, technological innovation, and the future of space operations. The timeline incorporates dynamic elements, including dates, descriptions, and imagery, to create an interactive and informative experience for viewers. View page at https://www.spaceforce.mil/About-Us/Space-Force-Milestone. (U.S. Space Force Graphic by Jim Masie)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 11:06
    Photo ID: 8809239
    VIRIN: 241220-D-IJ948-9001
    Resolution: 6000x3000
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: FT. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Space Force Milestones Webpage, by Jim Masie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    AFNS
    Space Force
    Air Force News Services

