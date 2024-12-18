Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Visited by Vietnam POW/MIA Hero

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kenneth Ostas 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241031-N-AC395-1433 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2024) Capt. Matthew Thomas, left, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) introduces retired Navy Capt. Rodney Knutson, a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, during an all hands call in the ship's hangar bay. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)

    A Hero's Salute: USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Visited by Vietnam POW/MIA Hero

    POW/MIA
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Vietnam

