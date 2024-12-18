USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Visited by Vietnam POW/MIA Hero

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241031-N-AC395-1433 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 31, 2024) Capt. Matthew Thomas, left, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) introduces retired Navy Capt. Rodney Knutson, a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, during an all hands call in the ship's hangar bay. Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Ostas)