The US Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus collaborates with the Polish Air Force Representative Band on a holiday concert in Poland
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 04:14
|Photo ID:
|8808814
|VIRIN:
|241215-A-OE129-1814
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|130.9 KB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Hometown:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Season Of Unity Poznań, by SSG Terrance Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.