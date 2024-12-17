Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cadets honor Indian-American hero in Pentagon ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cadets honor Indian-American hero in Pentagon ceremony

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Stephen Roughton 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 3rd Class Anoushka Rishi, far right, and six fellow U.S. Air Force Academy cadets stand before a painting of actor and World War II veteran U.S. Army Air Corps Sgt. Sabu Dastagir at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 12, 2024.
    Cadet 3rd Class Anoushka Rishi, far right, and six fellow U.S. Air Force Academy cadets stand before a painting of actor and World War II veteran U.S. Army Air Corps Sgt. Sabu Dastagir at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 12, 2024. The other cadets, from left, are Cadet 3rd Class Aditya Nair, Cadet 3rd Class Grace Kurian, Cadet 3rd Class Sweta Chandra Mohan, and Cadets 4th Class Animesh Bijawat and Reva Kalbhor. Also pictured is Cadet Group 1 Commander Col. Aarti Puri and Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Class of 1993, the assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and environment. (Courtesy photo provided by Cadet 3rd Class Anoushka Rishi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 21:15
    Photo ID: 8808468
    VIRIN: 241112-O-QF091-3725
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 198.16 KB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cadets honor Indian-American hero in Pentagon ceremony, by Stephen Roughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cadets honor Indian-American hero in Pentagon ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Art Program
    U.S. Army Air Corps
    Dr. Ravi Chaudhary
    Sabu Dastigir
    Indian-American

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download