Cadets honor Indian-American hero in Pentagon ceremony

Cadet 3rd Class Anoushka Rishi, far right, and six fellow U.S. Air Force Academy cadets stand before a painting of actor and World War II veteran U.S. Army Air Corps Sgt. Sabu Dastagir at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 12, 2024. The other cadets, from left, are Cadet 3rd Class Aditya Nair, Cadet 3rd Class Grace Kurian, Cadet 3rd Class Sweta Chandra Mohan, and Cadets 4th Class Animesh Bijawat and Reva Kalbhor. Also pictured is Cadet Group 1 Commander Col. Aarti Puri and Dr. Ravi Chaudhary, Class of 1993, the assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and environment. (Courtesy photo provided by Cadet 3rd Class Anoushka Rishi)