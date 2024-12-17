Coyotes among wildlife at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coyotes are among the many animals found at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) and are usually somewhat elusive. Ensuring they maintain their natural fear of humans is vital for their safety and ours. “When coyotes are fed by humans, they lose their fear and start to expect to be fed,” said Daniel Steward, YPG Wildlife Biologist. “There have been cases across the country where people get bit in communities where people are feeding coyotes.”