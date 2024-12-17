Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coyotes among wildlife at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2015

    Photo by Mark Schauer 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Coyotes are among the many animals found at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) and are usually somewhat elusive. Ensuring they maintain their natural fear of humans is vital for their safety and ours. “When coyotes are fed by humans, they lose their fear and start to expect to be fed,” said Daniel Steward, YPG Wildlife Biologist. “There have been cases across the country where people get bit in communities where people are feeding coyotes.”

    Coyotes are among wildlife found at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

