    4th Quarter Awards

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Kristyn Galvan 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow

    Colonel Russell Savatt, base commanding officer, and Sergeant Major Miller Daceus, base sergeant major, congratulated the employee and supervisor awardees for the 4th Quarter (FY24) at the Maj. Gen. James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, December 18. Others were recognized during the ceremony for Length of Service, Excellence awards, Marines of the Quarter, and winners from the "Lights Out" initiative.
    *Pictured awardees: Johanna Reyes, supervisor of the quarter, Tianna Tien, employee of the quarter, Victor Bencomo, 10 yrs., Tim Manoogian, 10 yrs., Joe Baca, 30yrs., SSgt. Daniel Castillo, Cpl. Jamil Shakir, LCpl. Daniel Aparico, Sgt. Erwin Mariano, Cpl. Anna Bello (not picture).

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 15:00
    Photo ID: 8807851
    VIRIN: 241218-M-XD809-9098
    Resolution: 6110x4074
    Size: 12.82 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
