Colonel Russell Savatt, base commanding officer, and Sergeant Major Miller Daceus, base sergeant major, congratulated the employee and supervisor awardees for the 4th Quarter (FY24) at the Maj. Gen. James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, December 18. Others were recognized during the ceremony for Length of Service, Excellence awards, Marines of the Quarter, and winners from the "Lights Out" initiative.
*Pictured awardees: Johanna Reyes, supervisor of the quarter, Tianna Tien, employee of the quarter, Victor Bencomo, 10 yrs., Tim Manoogian, 10 yrs., Joe Baca, 30yrs., SSgt. Daniel Castillo, Cpl. Jamil Shakir, LCpl. Daniel Aparico, Sgt. Erwin Mariano, Cpl. Anna Bello (not picture).
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 15:00
|Photo ID:
|8807851
|VIRIN:
|241218-M-XD809-9098
|Resolution:
|6110x4074
|Size:
|12.82 MB
|Location:
|BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Quarter Awards, by Kristyn Galvan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.