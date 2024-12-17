4th Quarter Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Colonel Russell Savatt, base commanding officer, and Sergeant Major Miller Daceus, base sergeant major, congratulated the employee and supervisor awardees for the 4th Quarter (FY24) at the Maj. Gen. James L. Day Conference Center aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, December 18. Others were recognized during the ceremony for Length of Service, Excellence awards, Marines of the Quarter, and winners from the "Lights Out" initiative.

*Pictured awardees: Johanna Reyes, supervisor of the quarter, Tianna Tien, employee of the quarter, Victor Bencomo, 10 yrs., Tim Manoogian, 10 yrs., Joe Baca, 30yrs., SSgt. Daniel Castillo, Cpl. Jamil Shakir, LCpl. Daniel Aparico, Sgt. Erwin Mariano, Cpl. Anna Bello (not picture).