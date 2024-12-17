Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy Holidays From Marine Corps Base Quantico

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by James Frank 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Harleigh Faulk, a combat photographer with Communication Strategy and Operations section, Marine Corps Base Quantico, opens a gift in a photo studio on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 18, 2024. The holiday season is a time for Marines to enjoy the company of friends and family and take a moment to unwind after serving the Corps before this season. While many Marines can enjoy this time with loved ones, many others are still serving overseas, deployed, or even on duty in the U.S. Those Marines who enjoy the holiday season with friends and family can keep in mind those who are serving during the season and enjoy it more knowing they have the opportunity others do not. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by James Frank)

    USMC
    Holiday
    MCBQ

