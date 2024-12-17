The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies hosted an engaging virtual event on Dec. 3 titled “Russia, China, and the Geopolitics of the Arctic.” Approximately 60 TSC alumni attended the discussion, which featured Canadian geopolitical analyst and TSC alumnus Alexander Dalziel, offering a deep dive into the strategic challenges shaping the Arctic region. (DOD graphic by Hannah Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 15:04
|Photo ID:
|8805821
|VIRIN:
|241203-D-DU559-1001
|Resolution:
|1587x788
|Size:
|775.37 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSC Alumni event highlights the geopolitical stakes in the Arctic, by Hannah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TSC Alumni event highlights the geopolitical stakes in the Arctic
No keywords found.