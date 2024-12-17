TSC Alumni event highlights the geopolitical stakes in the Arctic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies hosted an engaging virtual event on Dec. 3 titled “Russia, China, and the Geopolitics of the Arctic.” Approximately 60 TSC alumni attended the discussion, which featured Canadian geopolitical analyst and TSC alumnus Alexander Dalziel, offering a deep dive into the strategic challenges shaping the Arctic region. (DOD graphic by Hannah Smith)