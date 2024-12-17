MESG 2 Trains with Montenegrin Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BAR, Montenegro (Dec. 6, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 2 and the Montenegrin Navy Fast Boat Response Unit meet on a pier. MESG 2 and Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 2 conducted a subject matter expert exchange alongside the Montenegrin Navy in Bar, Montenegro from Dec. 2-6. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)