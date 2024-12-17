Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MESG 2 Trains with Montenegrin Navy

    BAR, MONTENEGRO

    12.03.2024

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    BAR, Montenegro (Dec. 6, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 2 and the Montenegrin Navy Fast Boat Response Unit meet on a pier. MESG 2 and Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 2 conducted a subject matter expert exchange alongside the Montenegrin Navy in Bar, Montenegro from Dec. 2-6. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 12:11
    VIRIN: 241206-N-TF068-1001
