BAR, Montenegro (Dec. 6, 2024) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 2 and the Montenegrin Navy Fast Boat Response Unit meet on a pier. MESG 2 and Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 2 conducted a subject matter expert exchange alongside the Montenegrin Navy in Bar, Montenegro from Dec. 2-6. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 12:11
|Photo ID:
|8805202
|VIRIN:
|241206-N-TF068-1001
|Resolution:
|2733x1891
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|BAR, ME
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MESG 2 Trains with Montenegrin Navy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.