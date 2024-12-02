Lawrence Highlights Redstone's milestones and path forward

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Trent Geisler, deputy director and senior military advisor for AMC's Command Analysis Group, speaks during a panel to local community members during the Huntsville Madison County Chamber 2024 Redstone Update, Dec. 11, 2024, in Huntsville, Alabama. Geisler discussed how AMC is driving innovation through AI and advanced analytics. He also emphasized the importance of the command recruiting and retaining top talent in a competitive AI market. (U.S. Army photo by Alyssa Crockett)