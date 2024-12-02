Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lawrence Highlights Redstone's milestones and path forward

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Alyssa Crockett 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Col. Trent Geisler, deputy director and senior military advisor for AMC's Command Analysis Group, speaks during a panel to local community members during the Huntsville Madison County Chamber 2024 Redstone Update, Dec. 11, 2024, in Huntsville, Alabama. Geisler discussed how AMC is driving innovation through AI and advanced analytics. He also emphasized the importance of the command recruiting and retaining top talent in a competitive AI market. (U.S. Army photo by Alyssa Crockett)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 10:23
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Lawrence Highlights Redstone's milestones and path forward, by Alyssa Crockett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

