    MAGNUM: Night flying at Spangdahlem Air Base

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    A photo illustration depicting an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter squadron being marshalled during night time operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 04, 2024. Operations like this offer crew chiefs and pilots an opportunity to work in low-light conditions furthering their ability to maintain and troubleshoot equipment, ensuring readiness in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)

    F-16
    52nd FW
    480th FS
    Night Flying
    480th FGS

