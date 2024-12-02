MAGNUM: Night flying at Spangdahlem Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo illustration depicting an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 480th Fighter squadron being marshalled during night time operations at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 04, 2024. Operations like this offer crew chiefs and pilots an opportunity to work in low-light conditions furthering their ability to maintain and troubleshoot equipment, ensuring readiness in any environment. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Albert Morel)