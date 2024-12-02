Community Engagement Poster 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The recap of 2024's USAGJ & USARJ Community Engagement, captured in a mosaic stylized poster, displayed at the end of year event on Camp Zama. From a distance, one can see the USARJ and USAGJ crests, and looking in closer, one can see it is made up of hundreds of small images taken throughout the year.