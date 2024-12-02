Community Engagement Poster 2024

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.15.2024

    Photo by Derek Mayhew 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    The recap of 2024's USAGJ & USARJ Community Engagement, captured in a mosaic stylized poster, displayed at the end of year event on Camp Zama. From a distance, one can see the USARJ and USAGJ crests, and looking in closer, one can see it is made up of hundreds of small images taken throughout the year.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 18:48
    Photo ID: 8801710
    VIRIN: 241216-A-YV383-1001
    Resolution: 1909x3000
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    USARJ
    USAG Japan

