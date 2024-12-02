Texas Army National Guard Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment invite members of the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard to join a training flight aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, nicknamed “The Creeper”, on Oct. 31, 2024, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. These Citizen Airmen from the 136th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 181st Airlift Squadron appreciated the opportunity to work together with these Army aviators and learn about an aircraft separate from the C-130J Super Hercules.
(Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 14:47
|Photo ID:
|8800745
|VIRIN:
|241031-Z-XL474-1005
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardsmen train side by side in Fort Worth, by A1C Connor Dunne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.