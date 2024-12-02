Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardsmen train side by side in Fort Worth

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Guardsmen train side by side in Fort Worth

    NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Army National Guard Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment invite members of the 136th Airlift Wing, Texas Air National Guard to join a training flight aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, nicknamed “The Creeper”, on Oct. 31, 2024, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. These Citizen Airmen from the 136th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 181st Airlift Squadron appreciated the opportunity to work together with these Army aviators and learn about an aircraft separate from the C-130J Super Hercules.
    (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Connor Dunne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 14:47
    Photo ID: 8800745
    VIRIN: 241031-Z-XL474-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION AND JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardsmen train side by side in Fort Worth, by A1C Connor Dunne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TexasAirNationalGuard #fortworth #136AW #USArmy #chinook

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download