    Kentucky Guard Airman earns storyteller award

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    The newest member of the Kentucky Air Guard Public Affairs team, Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett, graduated with honors from the Defense Information School’s Mass Communication Foundations Course on Oct. 25, 2024, earning the “Outstanding Storyteller” award for her ability to craft a compelling story with photography, videos and narrative writing. The Department of Defense school trains public affairs specialists across all branches of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Public Affairs
    Angelee McFall

