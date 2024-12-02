Kentucky Guard Airman earns storyteller award

The newest member of the Kentucky Air Guard Public Affairs team, Airman 1st Class Angelee Barnett, graduated with honors from the Defense Information School’s Mass Communication Foundations Course on Oct. 25, 2024, earning the “Outstanding Storyteller” award for her ability to craft a compelling story with photography, videos and narrative writing. The Department of Defense school trains public affairs specialists across all branches of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)
Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 14:30
Photo ID:
|8800739
VIRIN:
|241214-Z-VT419-1076
Resolution:
|2143x3000
Size:
|3.14 MB
Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
Web Views:
|8
Downloads:
|0
