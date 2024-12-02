Map featuring the joint force medical logistics locations across the globe. This installation is located in the lobby of the Defense Medical Logistics Center at Fort Detrick, Md.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 08:10
|Photo ID:
|8798507
|VIRIN:
|241016-A-ON544-1001
|Resolution:
|26250x9750
|Size:
|14.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Global MEDLOG support, by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.