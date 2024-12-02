Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global MEDLOG support

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Map featuring the joint force medical logistics locations across the globe. This installation is located in the lobby of the Defense Medical Logistics Center at Fort Detrick, Md.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 08:10
    Photo ID: 8798507
    VIRIN: 241016-A-ON544-1001
    Resolution: 26250x9750
    Size: 14.48 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
