    AFCENT AWC aids multinational exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith McMahan 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Exercise participants pose for a group photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov 20, 2024. The Advanced Tactical Leadership Course exercise is the largest of the year for the AFCENT Air Warfare Center in terms of participants, length and number of missions. While other exercises throughout the year come close, ATLC is the greatest event to incorporate partners while integrating flying and training operations. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 00:51
    Photo ID: 8797942
    VIRIN: 241120-F-NC874-5871
    Resolution: 3543x2362
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, AFCENT AWC aids multinational exercise, by TSgt Jessica Smith McMahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT
    AWC
    ATLC

