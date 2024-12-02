AFCENT AWC aids multinational exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Exercise participants pose for a group photo within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Nov 20, 2024. The Advanced Tactical Leadership Course exercise is the largest of the year for the AFCENT Air Warfare Center in terms of participants, length and number of missions. While other exercises throughout the year come close, ATLC is the greatest event to incorporate partners while integrating flying and training operations. (Courtesy photo)