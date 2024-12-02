This professional partnership offers opportunities to active-duty service members to help support their post-transition goals and career paths. After completing Transition Assistance Program (TAP) requirements and receiving command approval, participants can receive real-world civilian training and up to 180 days of job experience in high demand fields
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 16:27
|Photo ID:
|8797359
|VIRIN:
|241212-D-ST827-1001
|Resolution:
|1000x1000
|Size:
|96.04 KB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD SkillBridge Opens Doors and Brings Transitioning Service Members New Opportunities, by Stephanie Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DoD SkillBridge Opens Doors and Brings Transitioning Service Members New Opportunities
No keywords found.