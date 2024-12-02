Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD SkillBridge Opens Doors and Brings Transitioning Service Members New Opportunities

    ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Stephanie Santos 

    DoD, Military-Civilian Transition Office

    This professional partnership offers opportunities to active-duty service members to help support their post-transition goals and career paths. After completing Transition Assistance Program (TAP) requirements and receiving command approval, participants can receive real-world civilian training and up to 180 days of job experience in high demand fields

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8797359
    VIRIN: 241212-D-ST827-1001
    Resolution: 1000x1000
    Size: 96.04 KB
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, US
