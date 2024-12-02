Cyber Lucrezia 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Peter Caven of the Indiana Army National Guard, greets distinguished visitors during day 2 of Cyber Lucrezia at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater on Dec. 10, 2024. Cyber Lucrezia is a 3-day regional exercise involving Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio, with a goal of supporting a coordinated response effort between the state's volunteer cyber response team and the state's National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)