    Cyber Lucrezia 2024

    WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Maj. Peter Caven of the Indiana Army National Guard, greets distinguished visitors during day 2 of Cyber Lucrezia at the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater on Dec. 10, 2024. Cyber Lucrezia is a 3-day regional exercise involving Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio, with a goal of supporting a coordinated response effort between the state's volunteer cyber response team and the state's National Guard. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 13:43
    VIRIN: 241210-Z-PV458-7803
    Location: WISCONSIN, US
    #Cyber
    #Exercise
    #WisconsinArmyNationalGuard

