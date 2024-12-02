The M/V Vlieborg locks trough the MacArthur Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Dec. 12, 2024 heading to Montreal, Canada. The Soo Locks’ MacArthur Lock will close for the Navigation Season to conduct seasonal repairs and maintenance on December 16, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 11:01
|Photo ID:
|8796461
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-WR196-1051
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.04 MB
|Location:
|SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacArthur Lock Seasonal Closure, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MacArthur Lock closing for seasonal repair, maintenance
No keywords found.