Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MacArthur Lock Seasonal Closure

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MacArthur Lock Seasonal Closure

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The M/V Vlieborg locks trough the MacArthur Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Dec. 12, 2024 heading to Montreal, Canada. The Soo Locks’ MacArthur Lock will close for the Navigation Season to conduct seasonal repairs and maintenance on December 16, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 11:01
    Photo ID: 8796461
    VIRIN: 241212-A-WR196-1051
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacArthur Lock Seasonal Closure, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MacArthur Lock closing for seasonal repair, maintenance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Detroit District
    operations and maintenance
    Soo Locks
    MacArthur Lock
    Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download