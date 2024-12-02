Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade challenge coin

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade challenge coin

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    A newly minted challenge coin for the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), Pennsylvania Army National Guard. The front side of the coin features the shoulder sleeve insignia of the 55th MEB, a black horse on a keystone shield, as well as the year 1898 which the brigade traces its lineage back to. The reverse side of the coin features the names and insignias of the brigade's three battalions: the 337th Engineer Battalion, the 165th Military Police Battalion, and 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 10:51
    Photo ID: 8796435
    VIRIN: 241212-Z-AM608-1001
    Resolution: 4353x2901
    Size: 7.68 MB
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade challenge coin, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coin
    challenge coin
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    55MEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download