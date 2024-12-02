55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade challenge coin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A newly minted challenge coin for the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), Pennsylvania Army National Guard. The front side of the coin features the shoulder sleeve insignia of the 55th MEB, a black horse on a keystone shield, as well as the year 1898 which the brigade traces its lineage back to. The reverse side of the coin features the names and insignias of the brigade's three battalions: the 337th Engineer Battalion, the 165th Military Police Battalion, and 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)