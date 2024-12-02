Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAREUR-AF Change of Command Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAREUR-AF Change of Command Ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, commander of U.S. Africa Command, speaks during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa change of command ceremony Dec 10, 2024, at Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany.
    The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by VI Specialist Volker Ramspott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 03:19
    Photo ID: 8795712
    VIRIN: 241210-A-AD638-1006
    Resolution: 7977x5198
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAREUR-AF Change of Command Ceremony, by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyStrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download