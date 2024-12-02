Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces of the Philippines launches NGAUS-inspired Reservist Organization

    PHILIPPINES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Over 2,000 Armed Forces of the Philippines Reservists, active duty leaders, and members of the Guam and Hawaii National Guard State Partnership Programs celebrated the inaugural General Assembly of the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines Inc. (ARRAPI), Manila, Dec. 3-5. Modeled after the National Guard Association of the United States, the newly formed organization seeks to capitalize on over 1.6 million AFP reservists taking a more active role in domestic responses and integrating with the regular forces. (Photo courtesy Armed Forces of the Philippines)

    This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines launches NGAUS-inspired Reservist Organization, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Armed Forces of the Philippines
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    ARRAPI

