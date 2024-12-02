Over 2,000 Armed Forces of the Philippines Reservists, active duty leaders, and members of the Guam and Hawaii National Guard State Partnership Programs celebrated the inaugural General Assembly of the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines Inc. (ARRAPI), Manila, Dec. 3-5. Modeled after the National Guard Association of the United States, the newly formed organization seeks to capitalize on over 1.6 million AFP reservists taking a more active role in domestic responses and integrating with the regular forces. (Photo courtesy Armed Forces of the Philippines)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 00:01
|Photo ID:
|8795587
|VIRIN:
|241211-Z-RJ317-1001
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|233.95 KB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Forces of the Philippines launches NGAUS-inspired Reservist Organization, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Armed Forces of the Philippines launches NGAUS-inspired Reservist Organization
No keywords found.