Armed Forces of the Philippines launches NGAUS-inspired Reservist Organization

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Over 2,000 Armed Forces of the Philippines Reservists, active duty leaders, and members of the Guam and Hawaii National Guard State Partnership Programs celebrated the inaugural General Assembly of the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines Inc. (ARRAPI), Manila, Dec. 3-5. Modeled after the National Guard Association of the United States, the newly formed organization seeks to capitalize on over 1.6 million AFP reservists taking a more active role in domestic responses and integrating with the regular forces. (Photo courtesy Armed Forces of the Philippines)