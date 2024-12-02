Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KS 25 | Multinational JTAC team lands on W-174 range

    W-174 JOINT OKINAWA RANGE COMPLEX, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zahcary Zahedi, a fire support Marine with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member observe the area during exercise Keen Sword 25 at W-174 live fire range, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 19:40
    Location: W-174 JOINT OKINAWA RANGE COMPLEX, OKINAWA, JP
    ANGLICO
    joint terminal attack controller
    JGSDF
    Keen Sword
    JSDF

