KS 25 | Multinational JTAC team lands on W-174 range

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zahcary Zahedi, a fire support Marine with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member observe the area during exercise Keen Sword 25 at W-174 live fire range, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Forces personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 19:40
|Photo ID:
|8795354
|VIRIN:
|241028-M-M0321-1003
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|678.33 KB
|Location:
|W-174 JOINT OKINAWA RANGE COMPLEX, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
