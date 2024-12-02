Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radiology in Motion

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Radiology in Motion

    UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Staff Sergeant Adam Williams, NCOIC of the Radiology Department at Irwin Army Community Hospital, stands proudly with his fully customized 2017 Road Glide Special at a trunk-or-treat event held in the parking lot of the Fort Riley Soldier Recovery Unit on Oct. 25, 2024. Williams brought his attention-grabbing bike to support this family-friendly event. Painted in a striking orange hue in Hawaii, this one-of-a-kind bike features a 30-inch SMT Rage wheel, a custom iPad radio, and a 10,000+ watt sound system installed by Williams himself. With a 124-cubic-inch motor powerful enough to “pull a tree stump out of the ground,” this masterpiece not only turns heads but embodies his passion for craftsmanship and individuality.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8794957
    VIRIN: 241025-O-JU906-5100
    Resolution: 3000x2725
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radiology in Motion, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    motorcycle
    Radiology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download