Staff Sergeant Adam Williams, NCOIC of the Radiology Department at Irwin Army Community Hospital, stands proudly with his fully customized 2017 Road Glide Special at a trunk-or-treat event held in the parking lot of the Fort Riley Soldier Recovery Unit on Oct. 25, 2024. Williams brought his attention-grabbing bike to support this family-friendly event. Painted in a striking orange hue in Hawaii, this one-of-a-kind bike features a 30-inch SMT Rage wheel, a custom iPad radio, and a 10,000+ watt sound system installed by Williams himself. With a 124-cubic-inch motor powerful enough to “pull a tree stump out of the ground,” this masterpiece not only turns heads but embodies his passion for craftsmanship and individuality.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 16:11
|Photo ID:
|8794957
|VIRIN:
|241025-O-JU906-5100
|Resolution:
|3000x2725
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Radiology in Motion, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
