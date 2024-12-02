164th Airlift Wing Airmen participates in the 2024 St. Jude Marathon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 2Lt. Kwaku Frimpong and Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold, 164th Headquarters, poses before completing the 10k race during the St. Jude Marathon, Memphis,Tennessee, December 7. The St. Jude Marathon is a local annual event that brings out thousands of people each to help raise money to fight against childhood cancer. This year they raised almost $16 million. (Photo submitted by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold)