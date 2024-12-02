U.S. Air Force 2Lt. Kwaku Frimpong and Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold, 164th Headquarters, poses before completing the 10k race during the St. Jude Marathon, Memphis,Tennessee, December 7. The St. Jude Marathon is a local annual event that brings out thousands of people each to help raise money to fight against childhood cancer. This year they raised almost $16 million. (Photo submitted by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 14:38
|Photo ID:
|8794670
|VIRIN:
|241207-F-BA110-1466
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 164th Airlift Wing Airmen participates in the 2024 St. Jude Marathon, by MSgt Chelcee Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
