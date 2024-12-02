Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    164th Airlift Wing Airmen participates in the 2024 St. Jude Marathon

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold 

    164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force 2Lt. Kwaku Frimpong and Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold, 164th Headquarters, poses before completing the 10k race during the St. Jude Marathon, Memphis,Tennessee, December 7. The St. Jude Marathon is a local annual event that brings out thousands of people each to help raise money to fight against childhood cancer. This year they raised almost $16 million. (Photo submitted by Master Sgt. Chelcee Arnold)

