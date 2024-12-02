HMCS Ville De Quebec Visits Naval Station Mayport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 1, 2024) - The Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ville De Quebec (FFH 332) pulls into Naval Station Mayport for a scheduled visit, Nov. 1, 2024. The frigate is the second Royal Canadian Navy ship to be named Ville de Québec and is Canada's only fully bilingual warship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)