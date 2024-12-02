Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HMCS Ville De Quebec Visits Naval Station Mayport

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HMCS Ville De Quebec Visits Naval Station Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    241101-N-OZ224-2220

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 1, 2024) - The Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Ville De Quebec (FFH 332) pulls into Naval Station Mayport for a scheduled visit, Nov. 1, 2024. The frigate is the second Royal Canadian Navy ship to be named Ville de Québec and is Canada's only fully bilingual warship. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 11:54
    Photo ID: 8794328
    VIRIN: 241101-N-OZ224-2220
    Resolution: 4110x5754
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HMCS Ville De Quebec Visits Naval Station Mayport, by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download