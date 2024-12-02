Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Arrives at Naval Station Mayport

    USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Arrives at Naval Station Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    241125-N-OZ224-1053

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 25, 2024) - A Sailor assigned to the Navy's newest littoral combat ship, Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Nantucket (LCS 27) is greeted by his family after arriving at Naval Station Mayport, Nov. 25, 2024. The fourth U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Nantucket, Mass., LCS 27 was commissioned in Boston on Nov. 16, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    This work, USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Arrives at Naval Station Mayport, by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

