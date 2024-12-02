USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Arrives at Naval Station Mayport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241125-N-OZ224-1053



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 25, 2024) - A Sailor assigned to the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship, Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Nantucket (LCS 27) is greeted by his family after arriving at Naval Station Mayport, Nov. 25, 2024. The fourth U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Nantucket, Mass., LCS 27 was commissioned in Boston on Nov. 16, 2024. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)