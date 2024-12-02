Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lassen (DDG 82) Holds Change of Command

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240126-N-OZ224-2731

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2024) - Official party members stand during a change of command ceremony for the USS Lassen (DDG 82) where Cmdr. Christopher Turmel was relieved by Cmdr. Ryan Pierce at Naval Station Mayport, Jan. 26, 2024. USS Lassen is the 32nd ship of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and was commissioned in April 2001. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 10:13
    Photo ID: 8794065
    VIRIN: 240126-N-OZ224-2731
    Resolution: 6368x3980
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
