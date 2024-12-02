USS Lassen (DDG 82) Holds Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2024) - Official party members stand during a change of command ceremony for the USS Lassen (DDG 82) where Cmdr. Christopher Turmel was relieved by Cmdr. Ryan Pierce at Naval Station Mayport, Jan. 26, 2024. USS Lassen is the 32nd ship of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and was commissioned in April 2001. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)