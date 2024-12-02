Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Experiment Mission-02 (FEM-02)

    GUAM

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Nancy Jones-Bonbrest  

    Missile Defense Agency

    A Standard Missile-3 Block IIA is fired from a Vertical Launching System on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam as part of Flight Experiment Mission-02. The Missile Defense Agency, in cooperation with U.S. Department of Defense partners, successfully conducted FEM-02 on December 10, 2024. (courtesy photo/released)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 15:39
    Photo ID: 8792620
    VIRIN: 241210-D-D0500-1009
    Resolution: 1662x923
    Size: 124.16 KB
    Location: GU
    This work, Flight Experiment Mission-02 (FEM-02), by Nancy Jones-Bonbrest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

