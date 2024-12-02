Operation Lone Star Brush Operations

U.S. Army Sfc. Rogelio Sambrano, a platoon sergeant for the Tactical Support Company for Operation Lone Star, left, and Spc. Kevin Cevellos, a security point specialist for TSC, guard the Texas border during brush operations in Rio Grande City, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024. Operation Lone Star is a Texas state-led initiative launched in 2021 by Governor Greg Abbott in response to drug trafficking and illegal immigration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)
