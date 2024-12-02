Operation Lone Star Brush Operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIO GRANDE CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    U.S. Army Sfc. Rogelio Sambrano, a platoon sergeant for the Tactical Support Company for Operation Lone Star, left, and Spc. Kevin Cevellos, a security point specialist for TSC, guard the Texas border during brush operations in Rio Grande City, Texas, Nov. 20, 2024. Operation Lone Star is a Texas state-led initiative launched in 2021 by Governor Greg Abbott in response to drug trafficking and illegal immigration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Derek Gutierrez)

