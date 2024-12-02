Army sustainers strategize taking advanced manufacturing to the battlefield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders and experts from across the Army Sustainment Enterprise gathered among the low hums of 3D printers at Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center's advanced manufacturing center of excellence. They met to discuss various topics related to the Army's implementation of advanced manufacturing in its maintenance capabilities, aiming to mitigate supply chain disruptions and empower Soldiers to efficiently solve maintenance problems. U.S. Army photo by Kendall Swank