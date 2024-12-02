Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army sustainers strategize taking advanced manufacturing to the battlefield

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army sustainers strategize taking advanced manufacturing to the battlefield

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Leaders and experts from across the Army Sustainment Enterprise gathered among the low hums of 3D printers at Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center's advanced manufacturing center of excellence. They met to discuss various topics related to the Army's implementation of advanced manufacturing in its maintenance capabilities, aiming to mitigate supply chain disruptions and empower Soldiers to efficiently solve maintenance problems. U.S. Army photo by Kendall Swank

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8789660
    VIRIN: 241205-A-IK688-5333
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army sustainers strategize taking advanced manufacturing to the battlefield, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army sustainers strategize taking advanced manufacturing to the battlefield

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army materiel command
    modernization
    advanced manufacturing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download