The legacy engine: FRCE delivers final Harrier engine to fleet

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) and Defense Logistics Agency employees who have been part of the F402 team, either currently or in the past, stand in front of the depot’s final completed F402 engine. Following the conclusion of the command’s last AV-8 Harrier maintenance event in September, FRCE also returned its final F402 engine, the Harrier’s power source, to the fleet Oct. 28.