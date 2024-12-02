Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The legacy engine: FRCE delivers final Harrier engine to fleet

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The legacy engine: FRCE delivers final Harrier engine to fleet

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Samantha Morse 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) and Defense Logistics Agency employees who have been part of the F402 team, either currently or in the past, stand in front of the depot’s final completed F402 engine. Following the conclusion of the command’s last AV-8 Harrier maintenance event in September, FRCE also returned its final F402 engine, the Harrier’s power source, to the fleet Oct. 28.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 08:36
    Photo ID: 8789048
    VIRIN: 241024-N-KN454-1001
    Resolution: 4564x3651
    Size: 10.82 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The legacy engine: FRCE delivers final Harrier engine to fleet, by Samantha Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The legacy engine: FRCE delivers final Harrier engine to fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AV-8
    NAVAIR
    USNAVY
    FRCE
    COMFRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download