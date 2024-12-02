YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 9, 2024) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shakes hands with Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force 70 on the pier before departing at the conclusion of a scheduled visit to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 9. The secretary’s appearance aboard George Washington was part of a scheduled visit to forces in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 04:28
|Photo ID:
|8788930
|VIRIN:
|241209-N-IK052-1002
|Resolution:
|942x1356
|Size:
|391.93 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense visits USS George Washington (CVN 73), by PO2 Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.