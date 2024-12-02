Secretary of Defense visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 9, 2024) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shakes hands with Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force 70 on the pier before departing at the conclusion of a scheduled visit to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 9. The secretary’s appearance aboard George Washington was part of a scheduled visit to forces in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)