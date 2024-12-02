Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

    Secretary of Defense visits USS George Washington (CVN 73)

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 9, 2024) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III shakes hands with Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, Commander, Task Force 70 on the pier before departing at the conclusion of a scheduled visit to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 9. The secretary’s appearance aboard George Washington was part of a scheduled visit to forces in Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline H. Lui)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    VIRIN: 241209-N-IK052-1002
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Japan
    Secretary of Defense
    CTF 70
    USS George Washington

