Two MTANG C-130H in Flight

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Two C-130H aircraft, assigned to the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard, fly in a close formation over western Montana as part of a Boss Lift demonstration, Aug. 10, 2024.

    Boss Lift is a program sponsored by the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve, an all-volunteer organization dedicated to informing and supporting civilian employers of U.S. reserve and National Guard service members. Employers nominated by their employees who belong to the Montana Air National Guard and selected by the ESGR are invited to unit for an open house and a ride on a C-130H.

