Outgoing Land Component Commander Remarks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan Erickson, outgoing land component commander, North Dakota Army National Guard, speaks to the crowd during the land component commander change of command ceremony, Bismarck, N.D., Dec. 7, 2024. Erickson has held the position since Nov. 20, 2021, and commissioned as an officer in 1994. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Nathan Rivard)