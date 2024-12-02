Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Outgoing Land Component Commander Remarks

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Nathan Rivard  

    116th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jonathan Erickson, outgoing land component commander, North Dakota Army National Guard, speaks to the crowd during the land component commander change of command ceremony, Bismarck, N.D., Dec. 7, 2024. Erickson has held the position since Nov. 20, 2021, and commissioned as an officer in 1994. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Nathan Rivard)

    NDNG
    North Dakota National Guard
    Land Component Commander

