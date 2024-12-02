Faces of Yama Sakura 87

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserves Spc. Christopher Herrera, a military police officer assigned to the 382nd Military Police Detachment, 96th Battalion, 11th Brigade, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Sagami General Depot, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has focused on the development and refinement of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army Pacific's bilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)