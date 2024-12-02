Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of Yama Sakura 87

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Faces of Yama Sakura 87

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Reserves Spc. Christopher Herrera, a military police officer assigned to the 382nd Military Police Detachment, 96th Battalion, 11th Brigade, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Sagami General Depot, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has focused on the development and refinement of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Army Pacific's bilateral planning, coordination, and interoperability efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Donald Bond)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 02:34
    Photo ID: 8786558
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-XQ428-1159
    Resolution: 5817x3878
    Size: 11.4 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Yama Sakura 87, by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    USFJ
    USARJ
    YamaSakura
    USJapanAlliance
    YamaSakura87

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download