    Faces of Yama Sakura 87

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Bethany Cravalho 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Spc. Zett Dadulla, a culinary specialist assigned to the 564th Quartermaster Company, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Sagami General Depot, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The goal of the exercise is to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Bethany Cravalho)

