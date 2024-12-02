Faces of Yama Sakura 87

U.S. Army Spc. Zett Dadulla, a culinary specialist assigned to the 564th Quartermaster Company, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, supports Yama Sakura 87 at Sagami General Depot, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. The goal of the exercise is to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness between the U.S.-Japan alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Bethany Cravalho)
